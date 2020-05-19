Debra M. TERRY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 68, of St. Paul Died on May 10, 2020 Preceded in death by mother Vondetta Terry; children Sanetta "Selah" (Foster) Smith and Herbert "Herbie" Foster IV; sister Stephanie Brown. Survived by grandchildren De'Von Baker, Shaquan Foster, Imani Holmes and Elijah Foster; niece Faith Terry; also many other loving relatives and friends. The funeral service can be viewed via Imani Holmes Facebook page beginning at 11:00 AM Thursday. Friends may gather at Spielman Mortuary, 344 W. University Ave., St. Paul, from 12:30 to 2:00 PM (Please no that due to current restrictions only 10 people will be allowed in the building at a time, and please wear a face covering). Burial Oakland Cemetery at 2:30 PM.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Service
Send Flowers
MAY
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Imani Holmes Facebook page
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spielman Mortuary - Saint Paul
344 W. University Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55103
651) 222-6363
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved