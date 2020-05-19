Age 68, of St. Paul Died on May 10, 2020 Preceded in death by mother Vondetta Terry; children Sanetta "Selah" (Foster) Smith and Herbert "Herbie" Foster IV; sister Stephanie Brown. Survived by grandchildren De'Von Baker, Shaquan Foster, Imani Holmes and Elijah Foster; niece Faith Terry; also many other loving relatives and friends. The funeral service can be viewed via Imani Holmes Facebook page beginning at 11:00 AM Thursday. Friends may gather at Spielman Mortuary, 344 W. University Ave., St. Paul, from 12:30 to 2:00 PM (Please no that due to current restrictions only 10 people will be allowed in the building at a time, and please wear a face covering). Burial Oakland Cemetery at 2:30 PM.