Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
4741 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN
Debra (Steinert) ZABKA Obituary
Age 63 of White Bear Lake Passed away on October 21, 2019 Courageously lived following a diagnosis of MS in 1985. She had a gift for making others comfortable around her despite her handicap. Survived by husband of 37 years, Steve; sons Matthew, Thomas (Nicole) and Daniel; grandsons Weston & Rhett; parents Avel & Len Steinert; Sisters Jennifer Ennen (John), Elaine Hansen (Paul), Susan Steinert (Craig Bonde) & Angela Felknor (Bret); many nieces and nephews; Steve's family, extended family and friends. Memorial Mass Wednesday October 30 at noon at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Visitation Tuesday, October 29 from 5 PM to 7 PM at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake and one hour before Mass at church. Memorials preferred to the National MS Society.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 24, 2019
