Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Delayne Emelia (Nyberg) STRAND

Delayne Emelia (Nyberg) STRAND Obituary
Age 56 of Stillwater, died unexpectedly but peacefully at home June 21. She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Mildred; and sister, Glenda Langley. She is survived by her husband, Kevin; sons, Erik, Matthew and Spencer; 4 siblings; and many other family and friends. She and her interminable spirit will be missed by all who knew her. "Well-behaved women seldom make history." Celebration of Life Thursday, June 27 at 7:00 PM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, with visitation from 4:00– 8:00 PM. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Stillwater Humane Society. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on June 26, 2019
