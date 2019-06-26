|
|
Age 56 of Stillwater, died unexpectedly but peacefully at home June 21. She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Mildred; and sister, Glenda Langley. She is survived by her husband, Kevin; sons, Erik, Matthew and Spencer; 4 siblings; and many other family and friends. She and her interminable spirit will be missed by all who knew her. "Well-behaved women seldom make history." Celebration of Life Thursday, June 27 at 7:00 PM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, with visitation from 4:00– 8:00 PM. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Stillwater Humane Society. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on June 26, 2019