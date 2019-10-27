Home

Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Roselawn Cemetery Chapel
803 Larpenteur Ave. W.
Roseville, MN
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
The Roselawn Cemetery Chapel
803 Larpenteur Ave. W.
Roseville, MN
Delbert D. NELSON

Delbert D. NELSON Obituary
Age 100 of Osceola Formerly of Forest Lake Passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Loretta; infant son, Terrance; parents, John & Mildred; sister Helen Butler. Survived by children, Darrell (MaryLee), Trudie Berglof (Jim Woltjer); Katie (Jerry) Ellyson; grandchildren, Eric (Colleen), Andrew (Elizabeth), Shauna Petersen (Ryan Hunt), Justin Petersen (Dana Klumb); great grandchildren, Cole, Reed, Rowan, Ingrid, Iris. Del was proud WWII Veteran serving the Army Air Corps. Visitation 4-7 PM Wednesday, October 30th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Funeral service 11 AM Thursday, October 31st with visitation one hour prior at The Roselawn Cemetery Chapel 803 Larpenteur Ave. W., Roseville. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Your memorials would be your memories of Delbert. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
