More Obituaries for Delicia JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delicia J. (Mattox) JONES

Delicia J. (Mattox) JONES Obituary
Age 41 Formerly of St. Paul Died peacefully with her husband holding her hand, on January 1, 2020 from complications of a massive stroke. Preceded in death by her Mom, Sandra Mattox. Delicia is survived by the love of her life, Jason Jones; brother, Justin Williams of CO; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Delicia was a beautiful woman who had a smile and a laugh that will be remembered by her husband forever. She was passionate about human and animal rights from a very young age. Her sense of humor was raw and her laugh contagious. A celebration of life is planned for Friday, January 31, 2020, from 5–8pm at Amsterdam Bar & Hall at 6th & Wabasha in St. Paul. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020
