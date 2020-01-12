|
Age 41 Formerly of St. Paul Died peacefully with her husband holding her hand, on January 1, 2020 from complications of a massive stroke. Preceded in death by her Mom, Sandra Mattox. Delicia is survived by the love of her life, Jason Jones; brother, Justin Williams of CO; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Delicia was a beautiful woman who had a smile and a laugh that will be remembered by her husband forever. She was passionate about human and animal rights from a very young age. Her sense of humor was raw and her laugh contagious. A celebration of life is planned for Friday, January 31, 2020, from 5–8pm at Amsterdam Bar & Hall at 6th & Wabasha in St. Paul. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020