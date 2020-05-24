3/29/28 – 5/21/20 Age 92, passed away peacefully from natural causes. DeLila was a travel enthusiast and enjoyed traveling around the world. During her life she was politically active and socially engaged, a member of political discussion groups, golf leagues, bridge clubs and bowling leagues. She was known for her generosity, her skill at playing bridge and was an avid fan of the Minnesota State Fair! DeLila was preceded in death by Robert Boyer (husband), John Boyer (son), Myron Viergutz (brother), Ardyce Galle (sister), Donald Viergutz (brother) and parents Wilbert and Hulda Viergutz. She is survived by her loving family: son Tim Boyer (Susan Young) and daughters Barb Datwyler (Tom) and Jane Boyer; grandchildren Andrew Datwyler, Kimberli James and Anne Boyer; great grandchildren Sam and Sarah Carr. There will be no memorial service held at this time due to COVID-19. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials preferred to the Minnesota AIDS Project. DeLila spent the last years of her life at Lilydale Senior Living in Lilydale, MN. We would like to send a sincere thank you to the administration and staff there for the loving care given her, especially in the Memory Care Unit.









