Age 94 of St. Paul Formerly of Edina Preceded in death by husband Karl and son Brian. Survived by children, Candace Dick, James (Vita Muggli) Dick and Pam Dick; daughter-in-law Heidi Dick; several nieces and nephews. She was born to Ida and Henry Splettstoeser in Waconia, MN. After graduating from Waconia High School, she moved to Minneapolis to attend business college. She met and married Karl and soon after they purchased land in Edina where they built their home. She was employed for many years at the Federal Reserve Bank in Minneapolis, she was a faithful member of Berea Lutheran Church. She had a passion for reading — especially mysteries. Both she and Karl had a fondness for animals and took in stray and unwanted cats and dogs, providing them with a loving home. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Ebenezer Pillars Senior Living of Highland Park, St. Paul for their care of Delite. They were like a second family to her. Also, thanks to Fairview Hospice who gave her the ability to die a peaceful and dignified death. Memorial Service to be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Interment Fort Snelling. Blessings and Peace to all. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612 869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com




