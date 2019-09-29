Home

Services
Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
423 S. 5th Street
Stillwater, MN
View Map
Delmar EDER Sr.


1941 - 2019
Delmar EDER Sr. Obituary
Age 77 Of Lake Elmo Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 26, 2019. Survived by his wife, Joan; children, Jennifer Hosek (Gary), Del Jr. (Cheryl), Janet (Cory), Vadner, Dan (Marlo), Jessica (Brian) Schwarting grandchildren Hunter, Brian (Gretta), Christine, Curtis, Corrina, Austin (Katie), Alex, Ali, Abby, Hannah; four great grandchildren; and siblings, Joel, Emilie, Richard, Melvin. Preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Myrtle Eder; brother, Maynard; and granddaughters, Brittany and Sara. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 423 S. 5th Street, Stillwater, MN 55082, with visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Burial at St. Michael's Cemetery, Bayport, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
