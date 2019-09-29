|
Age 77 Of Lake Elmo Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 26, 2019. Survived by his wife, Joan; children, Jennifer Hosek (Gary), Del Jr. (Cheryl), Janet (Cory), Vadner, Dan (Marlo), Jessica (Brian) Schwarting grandchildren Hunter, Brian (Gretta), Christine, Curtis, Corrina, Austin (Katie), Alex, Ali, Abby, Hannah; four great grandchildren; and siblings, Joel, Emilie, Richard, Melvin. Preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Myrtle Eder; brother, Maynard; and granddaughters, Brittany and Sara. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 423 S. 5th Street, Stillwater, MN 55082, with visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Burial at St. Michael's Cemetery, Bayport, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019