Passed away peacefully at home on August 19, 2019 at age 76. Preceded in death by parents Raymond & Marion; brother Darold; son Richard. Survived by wife Jane; daughter Debby (Tim); stepchildren Brian (Connie), Pamela (Jerry); 11 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and brother Gordy (Linda). Memorial Service Thursday (8/29) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Service. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the . 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019