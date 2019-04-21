Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
For more information about
Delmer OKESON
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Delmer OKESON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delmer Victor OKESON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Delmer Victor OKESON Obituary
Age 87, of Maplewood Passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 He is preceded in death by wife, Joanne; parents, Victor & Alice; siblings, Bruce, Melvin, Dorothy; great-grand son, Tim. He is survived by daughters, Mary Lou Hughes, Darlene Loffler; grandchildren, Bill, Bob, Mike, Kristy (Nick), Shannon, P.J., and Heather (Mike); 9 great-grand children; 3 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Delores, Lois and Alfred; many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11AM Tues. 4/23/19 at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. WULFF 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
Download Now