Age 87, of Maplewood Passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 He is preceded in death by wife, Joanne; parents, Victor & Alice; siblings, Bruce, Melvin, Dorothy; great-grand son, Tim. He is survived by daughters, Mary Lou Hughes, Darlene Loffler; grandchildren, Bill, Bob, Mike, Kristy (Nick), Shannon, P.J., and Heather (Mike); 9 great-grand children; 3 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Delores, Lois and Alfred; many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11AM Tues. 4/23/19 at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. WULFF 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019