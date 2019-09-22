|
Age 88 Of Minneapolis Passed away peacefully Thursday, September 19, 2019. She is survived by her seven children; thirteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 23, 2019 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m., until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment at Lakeside Cemetery, Cumberland, Wisconsin. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019