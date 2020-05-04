Delores A. Van Alstine
Age 98, of Vadnais Heights Delores went home on April 25, 2020 to join, "Jimmy, "her husband of 22 years, with whom she is once again dancing, after 50 long-awaited years. She is survived by her five children, Michael (Sandra), Wayne, Diane Lovell-Thomas (Kenneth), Marilyn Senart (Richard), and Steve (Irene); eight grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren; also her two sisters Irene Dietz and Ruth Brooks. A private Mass will be held at St. John's the Evangelist Church in Little Canada with burial in the church cemetery. Friends my pay their respects on Wednesday, May 6th from 4-8 PM at the Spielman Mortuary, 344 W. University Ave., St. Paul. Please understand that only 10 people will be allowed in the building at a time. ChapelFuneralProviders.com




Published in Pioneer Press on May 4, 2020.
