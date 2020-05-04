Age 98, of Vadnais Heights Delores went home on April 25, 2020 to join, "Jimmy, "her husband of 22 years, with whom she is once again dancing, after 50 long-awaited years. She is survived by her five children, Michael (Sandra), Wayne, Diane Lovell-Thomas (Kenneth), Marilyn Senart (Richard), and Steve (Irene); eight grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren; also her two sisters Irene Dietz and Ruth Brooks. A private Mass will be held at St. John's the Evangelist Church in Little Canada with burial in the church cemetery. Friends my pay their respects on Wednesday, May 6th from 4-8 PM at the Spielman Mortuary, 344 W. University Ave., St. Paul. Please understand that only 10 people will be allowed in the building at a time. ChapelFuneralProviders.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 4, 2020.