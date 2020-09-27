1/1
Delores Ann "Dee" (Greene) LONG
1934 - 2020
Nov. 27, 1934 – Sept. 21, 2020 Delores Ann "Dee" (Greene) Long, age 85, passed away peacefully in Tempe, Arizona, on September 21, 2020. Dee was born on November 27, 1934, in Burtrum, Minnesota. Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles and Helen (Nalezny) Greene, her husband, Joseph Long, and her two brothers, Ronald Greene and Clyde Greene. At the age of 18, Dee was crowned Miss White Bear Lake (Minnesota) and she went on to represent the City and surrounding area at the St. Paul Winter Carnival. In 1955, she married her husband, Joe, and together they raised four children: Laurie, Lisa, Linda and Larry. Dee enjoyed life at the Lake; she also loved cooking, playing tennis, and entertaining for family and friends. In the early '80s, Dee and Joe moved to the warmth of Scottsdale, Arizona, and it was there that she started her catering business, "Delights by Dee". While Dee so enjoyed the dry heat of the desert, it came as no surprise when she managed to find a home on a lake in Tempe, and immediately went out and bought a pontoon boat. Hailing from the "Land of 10,000 Lakes" you couldn't take her far from water! Dee is survived by her sister, Jackie (Curt) Wenzel; her four children, Laurie (Tom) Constable, Lisa (Rick Amsden) Long, Linda Plemmons and Larry (Betsy) Long; along with six grandchildren: Stefanie, Daniel, Michael, Mark, Madalyn and Jake. A private memorial service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN, at a date to be determined.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
