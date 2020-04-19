Age 97 Of Hastings Delores B. Horsch, age 97 of Hastings, died peacefully at Regina Senior Living on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. The spirit of the youngest and last child of Mary Katherine (Holzemer) and Charles Birk has taken wing. Mom hoped to live to age 101 surpassing her sister Minnie (100) and laying claim to the title of "longest lived Birk". Sadly, a flu bug morphed into a pneumonia bug and blocked her path - Minnie wins. Delores dearly loved her family and cherished each and every friend. She will be remembered for her generosity, beautiful smile, and enthusiasm for life. Delores was preceded in transition by her parents; husband, Chris; daughter, Linda Siebenaler; son-in-law, Chris Corbin; and by three sisters and five brothers. Mom will be greatly missed by her children, David Horsch, Dianne (Mike) Pugh, Joanne Corbin and Denise (Rich) Kendall; eleven grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren; son-in-law, Ed Siebenaler; and by many other relatives and friends. Due to the current limitations of Covid-19, a private family graveside service will take place at St. Agatha's Cemetery in Coates. A future Mass will be said in her memory at Regina Chapel. In lieu of flowers, Delores' family requests memorials be given to Hastings Family Service in her memory. For guestbook and to view the memorial slideshow, please visit www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.