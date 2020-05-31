(nee Schnagl) Age 95 - Of St. Paul Passed away May 28, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Marvin, Sr.; and sons, Bruce and Scott. Survived by children, Marvin, Jr. (Joan), Judith, Wayne (Robyn), Gregory (Betty) and David; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grand children; brother, Robert (Sandy) Schnagl; and many nieces and nephews. Private family interment. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.