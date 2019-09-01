|
|
Age 90 of Lauderdale, formerly of N.E. Mpls. Born in Cokato, MN to Elmer and Freda (Marsch) Munson on July 14, 1929 and passed away in St. Paul, MN on August 27, 2019. Raised in Buffalo, MN. Preceded in death by her husband William Beck; brothers Milton and Eugene Munson; and baby sister. Survived by daughters Judy (Dennis Sr.) Havel and Janet (Wayne) Christensen; grandchildren Janelle (Joe) Knapp, Dennis Jr. (Betty) Havel, Julie (Leon Sr.) Slattery, Joleen (Dustin) Pierce, Joy (Jerry) Brown, Jina Berg, Jodie (Doug) Swedzinski and Janet (Jim) Horsfall; 22 great grandchildren; 2 great great grand-children. She was loving, caring, fun and easy-going A homemaker, she traveled with family and friends to Mexico, Canada and various states. She enjoyed baking (the best chocolate chip cookies), cooking, fishing, playing games and cards, socializing and cleaning. She was married March 29, 1947. Funeral service Friday, September 6 at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior to service at: www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999 2610 19th Ave. N.E.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019