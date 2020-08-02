Age 88, of Roseville Born May 9, 1932 in Grantsburg, WI and died July 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by son, Richard Wilcox; father, Charles Lindfield; mother, Tillie; 3 sisters, Myrtle Irons, Ruth Larson and Dorothy Gjonnes. She is survived by husband, Neal D. Wilcox; sons, Scott (Mary) and Steve (Patty); daughter, Nancy; many grand children and great-grandchildren. Private family service Friday, Aug 7, at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. S., Richfield. Interment Tuesday, Aug. 11 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Alzheimer's Association
