Delores "Dee" (Sorenson) DOWNS
12/03/1945 ~ 04/24/2020 Of Maplewood, MN, and most recently of Lake Havasu City, and Bullhead City, AZ. Preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn, & Kelmer Sorenson. Survived by husband of 37 years, Dan, daughter, Michelle Gobrecht, son Joel Lemmerman, grandchildren, Jake, Sierra, Courtney, Shelby, Ashley, Chelsey, and brother Lynn (Cindy). Step children Debbi (Dan) Magnuson, Peter (Laurie) Downs, and Bob (Sandy) Downs. Step grandchildren, Katie, Libby, Ben, Joe, Eric, Allison, and Lydia. Born and raised on the family farm in Hanlontown, IA.. – A very talented artist, - a devoted Christian, - A lady who graced all who met her, with her smiles, and her good nature. She will be deeply missed. A memorial in honor of this lady is pending for later this summer. Private burial at Brush Point Cemetery, Harlontown, IA.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
