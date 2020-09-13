Age 80, of Sandstone, MN Passed away on 9/7/2020. Dee is survived by her husband, Harold; her sons, Kenneth Youso, Kevin Youso; her grandchildren, Nathan Youso, Megan Youso, Ashley Potter, Michelle Potter; her brother, Roger Zelenka; her sisters, Shirley Munoz, Mary Ann Dee and three great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on 9/15/2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Sandstone. Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com