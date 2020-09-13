1/
Delores Eleanor "Dee" YOUSO
Age 80, of Sandstone, MN Passed away on 9/7/2020. Dee is survived by her husband, Harold; her sons, Kenneth Youso, Kevin Youso; her grandchildren, Nathan Youso, Megan Youso, Ashley Potter, Michelle Potter; her brother, Roger Zelenka; her sisters, Shirley Munoz, Mary Ann Dee and three great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on 9/15/2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Sandstone. Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Catholic Church
