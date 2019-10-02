|
90, of Saint Paul Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, James Martin Astrup; son, Michael; son-in-law, Daryl Peterson. Survived by children, Linda (Ron) LaVine-Dupuis, Barbara Peterson, Nancy (Doug) Chapel, Patricia Warling, Martin (Terrie) Astrup; 9 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Memorial service at 1pm on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Cremation Society of MN-St Paul Chapel, 1979 Old Hudson Road. Visitation one hour prior. Family would like to thank the Polar Ridge Senior Living staff for all their care and support.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 2, 2019