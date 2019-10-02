Home

Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
(651)789-0404
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
View Map
90, of Saint Paul Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, James Martin Astrup; son, Michael; son-in-law, Daryl Peterson. Survived by children, Linda (Ron) LaVine-Dupuis, Barbara Peterson, Nancy (Doug) Chapel, Patricia Warling, Martin (Terrie) Astrup; 9 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Memorial service at 1pm on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Cremation Society of MN-St Paul Chapel, 1979 Old Hudson Road. Visitation one hour prior. Family would like to thank the Polar Ridge Senior Living staff for all their care and support.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 2, 2019
