June 13, 1943 – September 26, 2019 Delores Harriet "Lori" (Larson) Blatzheim of Chanhassen, MN passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Lilydale Senior Living in St. Paul, MN. Delores Harriet "Lori" (Larson) Blatzheim was born on June 13, 1943 in St. Paul, MN the daughter of Esther (Hoivik) Larson and Lyle Larson. She was baptized, as an infant, and later confirmed her faith at Hill Avenue Grace Lutheran Church in Pasadena, CA. Lori grew up in Pasadena and graduated from Pasadena High School in 1961. She attended and graduated from St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 1965. She then received her Master of Science in Nursing from California State University, Los Angeles in 1982. Her job title then changed from Registered Nurse to Clinical Nurse Specialist. Lori agreed to her vocation, at her family's request, and she became the third generation to enter nursing. Lori's extensive career in nursing spanned 46 years of her life. Her long-time employers included Huntington Hospital, Pasadena, CA, Children's Hospital, Los Angeles, CA and Rancho Los Amigos Hospital, Downey, CA. She also worked for hospitals in the Twin Cities and in outlying areas of Minnesota. Her mission was caring for children and premature infants. Lori would have described herself as a wife, mother, grandmother, writer/blogger, thrift advocate, retired nurse and cable television producer. She traveled throughout most of the United States, as well as England, Norway and Germany. Lori's long enduring marriage to her husband Keith lasted 55 years. They were a devoted couple who undertook the journey of life as an adventure. As Keith would put it, "she was born with roller skates on her feet". She will be remembered for her endless curiosity, voracious reading habit and contagious smile. Lori loved having family in both of her home states, California and Minnesota. Lori is preceded in death by her son, Brian Blatzheim; mother-in-law, Marjorie Dodge; father-in-law, Kenneth Blatzheim and her parents, Esther and Lyle Larson. Lori is survived by her loving family, husband, Keith Blatzheim of Chanhassen, MN; daughter, Rebecca and son-in-law, Gary Simjian; grandsons, Colin and Christopher Simjian of Glendora, CA; brother, Daniel Larson of Billings, MT; sister, Debra Larson of Roseville, MN; sister-in-law, Sandra Shelton of Phoenix, AZ; other relatives and many treasured friends. Her Memorial Service is being held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at MINNETRISTA BAPTIST CHURCH (8325 Kennedy Memorial Drive) in St. Bonifacius, MN with the Reverend John McNabb as officiant. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Minnetrista Baptist Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019