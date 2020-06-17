Delores J. PEKA
Age 85, of Maplewood / Roseville On June 15, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Norbert; and brothers, Owen & Ed Hall. Survived by sons, Richard (Delores), John, David, Daniel (Sue), Michael (Karen); 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Cathy (Bill) Holroyd; and sister-in-law, Ann Hall. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Services private. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
