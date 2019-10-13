|
|
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, & Great-Grandmother Age 90, of Woodbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by mother, Martha Dachyk and 2 infant sons, Ralph & Wayne. Survived by husband of 70 years, Ray; children, Deborah (Dave) Peterson, Marcie (Jeff) Kroschel; Douglas (Marcy), & Kathy (Tom) Mahigan; 9 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Prayer Service on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10 AM at Guardian Angels Catholic Church (8260 4th St N, Oakdale) with visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019