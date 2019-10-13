Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DeLores WIESNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DeLores Jane WIESNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DeLores Jane WIESNER Obituary
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, & Great-Grandmother Age 90, of Woodbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by mother, Martha Dachyk and 2 infant sons, Ralph & Wayne. Survived by husband of 70 years, Ray; children, Deborah (Dave) Peterson, Marcie (Jeff) Kroschel; Douglas (Marcy), & Kathy (Tom) Mahigan; 9 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Prayer Service on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10 AM at Guardian Angels Catholic Church (8260 4th St N, Oakdale) with visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DeLores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.