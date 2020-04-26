Entered heaven peacefully on April 23, 2020 at the age of 92; born on July 3, 1927. A longtime resident of St. Paul, Dee spent her days crafting at the cabin, arranging flowers, shopping for deals and loving her jewelry. Gordy has been her loving side kick for 71 years. Dee will be missed by children, Laura (Larry) Laughlin, Scott, Gary (Sandee) and Barb (Philip) Belin along with grand children, Brian, Chad (Emily), Lindsey, Benjamin & Matthew. A private family interment will be scheduled at a later date.

