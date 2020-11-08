Age 89 of Stillwater Passed away Feb. 24, 2020. Preceded in death by her siblings Leanoth, Walter, Jean and Luella. Survived by her children Steven (Denise), David (LeeAnn) and Linda Carlson, her grandchildren Joshua, Ryan and Rachel, and great grandchildren Andrew, Hunter, Braxton, Lincoln and Clementine. Celebration of Life 2 PM Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul with visitation one hour prior, beginning at 1 PM. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.Wulfffuneralhome.com