Loving Mom and Grandmother Age 88, of Shoreview Passed away Oct. 4, 2019. Survived by son, Tom (Diane) Hipkins; daughter, Deb Resch; grandchildren, Tom (Eve) Hipkins, Krista (Brian) Brenberg and Cristina (Pete Berntsen) Resch; great grandchildren, Claire, Nola, Charlie, Esther, Ella, Maria, Anna and Timothy; brothers, Robert (Barbara) and Bert (Debbie) Kirchoff; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband, Thomas; parents, Berthold and Catherine Kirchoff; sister, Mildred Kehborn; and brothers, Edward Kirchoff and James Handt. Funeral Service 11 AM Friday, Oct. 11th (visitation 10-11 AM) at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 515 Hwy 96 W., at Mackubin, Shoreview. Interment Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 9, 2019