Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
Delores M. HIPKINS

Delores M. HIPKINS Obituary
Loving Mom and Grandmother Age 88, of Shoreview Passed away Oct. 4, 2019. Survived by son, Tom (Diane) Hipkins; daughter, Deb Resch; grandchildren, Tom (Eve) Hipkins, Krista (Brian) Brenberg and Cristina (Pete Berntsen) Resch; great grandchildren, Claire, Nola, Charlie, Esther, Ella, Maria, Anna and Timothy; brothers, Robert (Barbara) and Bert (Debbie) Kirchoff; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband, Thomas; parents, Berthold and Catherine Kirchoff; sister, Mildred Kehborn; and brothers, Edward Kirchoff and James Handt. Funeral Service 11 AM Friday, Oct. 11th (visitation 10-11 AM) at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 515 Hwy 96 W., at Mackubin, Shoreview. Interment Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 9, 2019
