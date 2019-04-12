|
|
Age 95 of Roseville Passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Francis and son, Joseph. She is survived by daughter, Mary Jane (Gene); grandchildren, Cindy (Cory) and Tom; great-grandchildren, Cai, Coley, Cadence. Proud member of the Mitten Makers. Special thanks to amazing friend, Jeanne Gilbert, the caring staff of St. Therese Hospice and HealthEast Hospice Care. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Tuesday, April 16 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation 9:30 - 10:30 AM Tuesday at the church. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019