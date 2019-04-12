Pioneer Press Obituaries
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1414 N. Dale St.,
St. Paul., MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1414 N. Dale St.,
St. Paul., MN
Delores M. "Dee" LEONARD

Age 95 of Roseville Passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Francis and son, Joseph. She is survived by daughter, Mary Jane (Gene); grandchildren, Cindy (Cory) and Tom; great-grandchildren, Cai, Coley, Cadence. Proud member of the Mitten Makers. Special thanks to amazing friend, Jeanne Gilbert, the caring staff of St. Therese Hospice and HealthEast Hospice Care. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Tuesday, April 16 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation 9:30 - 10:30 AM Tuesday at the church. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
