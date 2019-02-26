|
|
Age 90 of Taylors Falls, MN On February 24, 2019 surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by husband of 70 years, Leland, son-in-law Dick Garbe, parents Dewey and Ruth Sellman, brothers Lowell and Merle. Survived by children Robin Garbe, Ross (Michele), Lucinda (John) Hering, Tim (Lisa), and Joel (Roxanne), 16 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Taylors Falls. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment Kahbakong Cemetery, Taylors Falls. Grandstrand Funeral Home 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2019