Age 88 of Eagan Passed away on May 1, 2020 She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Alice Peterson; son, David Shaver; and brother, Gordon Peterson. Delores is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jerald; children, Peter (Cindy) Shaver, Susan (Wayne) Kahler and Glenn Shaver; grand children, Nicole (Matt) Braun, Patrick (Allison) Shaver, Steve (Natasha) Shaver, Kirsten (David Stoutland) Kahler, Ashleigh (Josh) Sanford, Kristal Shaver and Amy Shaver; and great-grandchildren, Madison and Mckenzie Braun, Hunter Shaver and Colton Sanford. Private burial will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.











