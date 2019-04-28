|
Left this life at the age of 90 on April 25, 2019. She will be missed by her children, Carl (Susan), Sandra McCarney and Ronald (Cindy); 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and many other family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and 2 sisters. Funeral Service 10:30AM on Tuesday, April 30 at Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Pkwy., St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019