Born on May 15, 1924, Delores slipped peacefully away on May 17, at the age of 95 to join our Heavenly Father and her husband, Elmer John,"Lefty". Delores was born to Edward John and Lucille Daugherty, in Ellsworth MN and lived most of her life on the West Side of St. Paul. She was proud of her Irish-German heritage. Delores met Dad at a St. Patrick's Day dance! She enjoyed working at the Mary Adams retail shop and Mom never missed a year without attending the MN State Fair, always enjoying her favorite chocolate chip cookies. Delores was an effortlessly kind and generous person who found joy in simple things and the relationships she had with her daughters and grandchildren. Her presence was a constant source of warmth and kindness to those around her until her final days. Mom loved her Catholic faith community. She was involved with the St. Joseph's Church women's groups and volunteered for many years at the Catholic Charities transition shelter serving lunch. Delores was passionate about her family. She adored her aunts, uncles and cousins. Three daughters brought three supportive sons-in-law to the family, whom she loved dearly. Delores Mae is survived by her three daughters: Nancy Jo Rondoni (Francis), Mary Kay Rivard (Rick), Rita Marie Gonzalez (Rodolfo); seven grandchildren John Christopher Rondoni (Andrea), Peter Francis Rondoni, Anne Elizabeth Rondoni Tavernier (Mitchell), Gabrielle Vanderah Rivard, Noelle Ava Rivard, Daniela Marie Gonzalez, Monika Yaqueline Gonzalez and four great grandchildren, James Christopher Rondoni, Silvia Lucille Rondoni, Elise Vanderah Rondoni and Josephine Mae Tavernier, her brother Eugene Daugherty and her beloved nieces and nephews. We would like to thank the kind, loving nurses and aides at Carondelet Village who cared for mom in her last years and partnered with the Our Lady of Peace Hospice team. The Carondelet Village and Our Lady of Peace teams graciously guided us through her last days. We thank her special companion, Jane Freeberg, for her devoted care for mom over the past eight years and countless friends who stopped by to visit. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at Carondelet Village Chapel on Thursday, May 23 at 11:30 am, located at 525 Fairview Ave. So., St. Paul. Lunch will follow. Visitation 10:30 – 11:30 am before mass. Memorials preferred to Catholic Charities. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019