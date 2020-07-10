Age 89 Passed peacefully, surrounded by her family on July 6, 2020. Preceded in death by husband of 57 years, Charles. Survived by sons Dennis (Kelly) Elvy, Jon (Susan) Elvy; grandchildren Erica (Shawn) Madetzke, Alexis (Colten) Petersen, Hayley (Andrew) Sampson, Parker Elvy, Peyton Elvy; great grand daughter Maddie Madetzke; sister Diane (Bruce) Leslie. Born July 16, 1930 in St. Paul, MN. Dee was a person of faith and lived life serving Jehovah God and helping others. Her hope is to be resurrected to everlasting life on a Paradise Earth as promised in the Bible. A private memorial service will be held.









