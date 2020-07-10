1/
Delores Melva "Dee" (Schneider) ELVY
Age 89 Passed peacefully, surrounded by her family on July 6, 2020. Preceded in death by husband of 57 years, Charles. Survived by sons Dennis (Kelly) Elvy, Jon (Susan) Elvy; grandchildren Erica (Shawn) Madetzke, Alexis (Colten) Petersen, Hayley (Andrew) Sampson, Parker Elvy, Peyton Elvy; great grand daughter Maddie Madetzke; sister Diane (Bruce) Leslie. Born July 16, 1930 in St. Paul, MN. Dee was a person of faith and lived life serving Jehovah God and helping others. Her hope is to be resurrected to everlasting life on a Paradise Earth as promised in the Bible. A private memorial service will be held.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 10, 2020.
