Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-4868
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
CHURCH of SAINT LOUIS, KING of FRANCE
Cedar at 10th
Saint Paul, MN
Delores (Feeney) NEWTON Obituary
On October 24, 2019 Loving mother to Laura (Jack) Armstrong, Stephanie (Frank) Malpass, Michael (Melissa) Norsten and E. Joseph (Nicole) Newton. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by loving husband E. Robert Newton. Mass of Christian Burial on THURSDAY, October 31, 2019, 10:00 AM at CHURCH of SAINT LOUIS, KING of FRANCE (Cedar at 10th, Saint Paul). Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation WEDNESDAY, October 30th from 4:00-7:00 PM at WULFF GODBOUT FUNERAL HOME, 560 W. 7th St., Saint Paul. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace. WULFF GODBOUT 651-224-4868 WulffGodboutFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
