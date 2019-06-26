Home

Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Completed her final journey on June 20, 2019 at her home. She was born September 24, 1930. Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Virginia Weber; her dog, Blackie; and many caring friends. Delores lived the last 24 years with Claye Ent. Inc. and lived in NSP for the last 2 years of her life. Delores will be missed by all her friends and staff at Claye Ent. Inc. A very special thank you to all the NSP staff that helped Delores -- your patience and care made her journey comfortable and peaceful. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 26, 2019
