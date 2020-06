Age 97 of St. Paul Passed away June 9, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Joseph; son-in-law Lyle Arends; parents Fred and Josephine Germain and many sisters & brothers. Loving mom of Julie Arends, Jan Pariana (Kim), Denise Kloes (Tom) & Mark Pariana (Pam). Cherished grandma of Amy (Bradley), Mark, Nick, Tommy, Sara (Matt), Sam (Lisa), Abbie (Mike) & Kelsie (Steve). Me'mere of great-grandchildren Alex, Andrew, Amelia, Sophia, Joe, Ryan, Gavin, Evelynn, Teagen, Maren & Rowan. Dear aunt of many nieces & nephews. Private family Mass and burial at Union Cemetery, Maplewood. A celebration of Delores' life will be scheduled when we can gather again. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice (St. Paul) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, TN).