Age 99 of Rush City Formerly of Oakdale Preceded by husband Harry, son Duane. Survived by children Adrian "Lee" (Jan) Pauling of WA, Jan (Jim) Koktavy of Pine City, daughter-in-law Nancy Pauling of WI, 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren. Funeral 10:30 AM SAT (12-28) with visitation 1 hr prior at St. John's Lutheran Church, 980 W. 4th St., Rush City. Burial 1:45 PM SAT Union Cemetery, Maplewood. Olson Chapel 320-358-4735 FuneralAndCremationService.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019