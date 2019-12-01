Home

Olson Funeral Chapel - Rush City
115 West 4th St.,
Rush City, MN 55069
(320)-358-4735
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
980 W. 4th St.
Rush City, MN
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
980 W. 4th St.
Rush City, MN
Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:45 PM
Union Cemetery
Maplewood, MN
Delores PAULING Obituary
Age 99 of Rush City Formerly of Oakdale Preceded by husband Harry, son Duane. Survived by children Adrian "Lee" (Jan) Pauling of WA, Jan (Jim) Koktavy of Pine City, daughter-in-law Nancy Pauling of WI, 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren. Funeral 10:30 AM SAT (12-28) with visitation 1 hr prior at St. John's Lutheran Church, 980 W. 4th St., Rush City. Burial 1:45 PM SAT Union Cemetery, Maplewood. Olson Chapel 320-358-4735 FuneralAndCremationService.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
