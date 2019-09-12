Home

Delores R. (Brown) ARDEN

Age 93 Born July 22, 1926 in Iron Mountain, Michigan to Myron and Laura Hughes, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Dee was preceded in death by her first husband, James J. Brown (in 1993), and two of her seven siblings. God satisfied Dee with a long life and showed her His Salvation; she was the picture of health until the very end. Dee will be dearly missed by her second husband, Martin Arden and seven children: Sheila (Rick) Shocinski; Chris (Phyllis) Brown; Steve (Darinka) Brown; Sharon (Steve) Sullivan; Mike Brown; Stuart Brown; Mitch (Maria) Brown; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces/ nephews. Private memorial service for immediate family on Saturday, September 14th, 11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. at The Rosemount Senior Living Center, 14344 Cameo Avenue West, Rosemount, MN 55068
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 12, 2019
