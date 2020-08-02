1/
Delores STUFF
1937 - 2020
Of Saint Paul, MN Passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020 from complications of kidney failure. She was 82 years old. A lifelong nurse and helper of all people, Delores began her schooling to become a nun, but later found her calling in nursing. She loved caring for and helping children and the less fortunate. She began her career at Miller Hospital in Saint Paul, and was proud to have offered assistance to countless patients and doctors during her 32 years of working for United Hospital. She also played a key role in the nursery and infant room at The House of Hope Church in the 80s and early 90s. She was born to the late William and Helen Stuff, on Oct. 13, 1937, in Saint Paul, MN. Delores is survived by her son, Daniel Lallas (Lindsey) and her three grandsons (Vincent, Graham and Oscar), her brother William Stuff, nephew Dave Tachney, and her nieces Angela Oliver (son Andre) and Terri Smith (daughter Sabrina and son Joey). She is predeceased by her parents and loving sisters Mary Nowiki and Jean Tachney. Private family services were held. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550 www.muellerbies.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
