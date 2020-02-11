|
Passed away peacefully February 7, 2020. She was born April 2, 1929 to Earl and Marge Mattson in St. Paul, MN. Dee was known for her love and care of family, was an avid reader, had a keen interest in architecture, art, and interior design, and enjoyed and was surrounded by flowers. Dee's kindness and generosity touched many. Dee was preceded in death by her husband Eldy. She is survived by children, Linda, Lucy, Larry and wife Dolly, and PJ, 9 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Memorial gathering will be at Birchwood Arbors, 750 NE 1st St,, Forest Lake, Thursday, February 13 from 5-7 pm. Private interment at Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred to: Como Zoo and Conservatory, comozoo conservatory.org or Fairview Hospice, fairview.org/giving.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 11, 2020