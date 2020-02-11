Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Birchwood Arbors
750 NE 1st St
Forest Lake, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores SWANSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores "Dee" SWANSON


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores "Dee" SWANSON Obituary
Passed away peacefully February 7, 2020. She was born April 2, 1929 to Earl and Marge Mattson in St. Paul, MN. Dee was known for her love and care of family, was an avid reader, had a keen interest in architecture, art, and interior design, and enjoyed and was surrounded by flowers. Dee's kindness and generosity touched many. Dee was preceded in death by her husband Eldy. She is survived by children, Linda, Lucy, Larry and wife Dolly, and PJ, 9 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Memorial gathering will be at Birchwood Arbors, 750 NE 1st St,, Forest Lake, Thursday, February 13 from 5-7 pm. Private interment at Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred to: Como Zoo and Conservatory, comozoo conservatory.org or Fairview Hospice, fairview.org/giving.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -