Delores TSCHIDA
Age 94 of St. Paul on April 8, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Leonard, parents Rose & Jacob Gebhardt, brother & sister-in-law Clarence & Della Gebhardt. Survived by children Gloria (Philip) Scheidnes, Leonard G. (Jeanne), 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Southview Senior Living Staff & Interim Hospice Staff. Visitation 10 AM with 11 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 650 Palace Ave. on Tuesday Aug. 25. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Francis de Sales Church.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
AUG
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
