Delores TSCHIDA

Age 94 of St. Paul on April 8, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Leonard, parents Rose & Jacob Gebhardt, brother & sister-in-law Clarence & Della Gebhardt. Survived by children Gloria (Philip) Scheidnes, Leonard G. (Jeanne), 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Southview Senior Living Staff & Interim Hospice Staff. Visitation 10 AM with 11 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 650 Palace Ave. on Tuesday Aug. 25. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Francis de Sales Church.