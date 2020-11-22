Age 85 Of White Bear Lake Deloris, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away unexpectedly on November 14, 2020, days shy of her 86th birthday. Deloris was born on November 17, 1934 in Brooks, Minnesota to Ralph and Gladys Mercil. She married Donald Duane Delage on September 11, 1954. Deloris was a loving parent and role model to children Carol, Susan (John), Nancy (Tim), Alan (Dawn), Mary Jane (Rick) and Janine. She adored and spoiled her 14 grand children and 5 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. A memorial service will be held at a later date when the pandemic has resolved. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com
