Deloris Arlene SCHAFFER
1933 - 2020
November 17, 1933 ~ July 8, 2020 Age 86, Inver Grove Heights, MN Formerly, Brandon, SD and Huron, SD Died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home after a prolonged illness, with her family around her. Visitation with family present, will be 5-7pm, Friday, July 17, 2020, at the American Lutheran Church, Huron, SD. Private family funeral services will be held Saturday, July 18, followed by burial in Rest Lawn Cemetery, Huron, SD. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2076 St. Anthony Way, St. Paul, MN. 55104. Deloris will be deeply missed by her four sons, Douglas (Delores) Schaffer, IGH, MN, David (Lori) Schaffer, IGH, MN, Dick (Mary) Schaffer, IGH, MN and Scott (Beth) Schaffer, Brandon, SD; eight grandchildren, Danyell (Jake) Lundell, Angie (Bob) Butterbrodt, Ryan (Maria) Schaffer, Ellie Schaffer, Linde Schaffer, Amy Schaffer, Kylie Schaffer and AJ Schaffer; and four great-grandchildren, Marlo, Lucy, Bryor and Parker. www.heartlandfunerals.com




