Passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 1, 2019, age 87. Mom was born on July 9, 1932. She graduated from Johnson High School in 1950 and married her high school sweetheart Robert George the following fall. Mom was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a friend to many. She was loved so very much and will be forever missed and remembered for her kind, generous and competitive spirit, which allowed her to be a great partner in golf (Forest Hills Golf Club), tennis, and fishing. She loved her family, nature, gardening traveling and living at the lake. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Wes Both and Dell Haroldson, brother Ronny Haroldson, husband Robert G. Larson, daughter Judy Anderson Smith. Survived by Debbie (Tom) Teisberg, Bob (Debbie), Bill (Perri), Jim (Sue), (Steve Smith); twelve grandchildren Jason (Melissa), Julia (Marc), Madeline, Mitchell, Samuel, Robert (Heather), Alissa (Chris), Lyndsey (Joel), Billi, Cole, McKeeley, Natascha; seven great grandchildren; brother Bob Haroldson and brother-in-law Gary Larson. We would also like to thank her loving friends and neighbors for the kindness, compassion, prayers, and care they unselfishly extended throughout her journey to our Lord. Funeral Service Friday (January 10, 2020) 11:00 AM at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior to the Service. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020