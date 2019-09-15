|
Age 76 of Bloomington, MN Left us on Sept. 6, 2019 after a long hard fight against Parkinson's disease. Dodie is survived by sons, Jeffrey (Dawn), Timothy (Tami) & Brian (Kim) Nelson; her 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and brother Dave McKinnon. She is preceded in death by parents Lorenz & Adelia McKinnon, sister Roseanne McKinnon and the boys' father Ray Nelson. A 6pm service will be held Friday, Sept. 20th at Cremation Society of MN. Visitation 5pm. 1979 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul, MN 55119.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019