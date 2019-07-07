|
Age 100, of Cambridge Formerly of Arden Hills Passed away July 2, 2019 Preceded in death by husband of 69 years, Bernard. Survived by daughter, Mary (Peter) Larsen; son, Tom (Adie) Wolcyn; 5 grandsons; 9 great-grand-children; other relatives and friends. Deloris was a registered nurse, graduating from Ancker Hospital, and longtime member of the Minnesota Christmas Tree Growers Association. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM, Friday, July 12, with visitation one hour prior at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave NW, New Brighton. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of New Brighton or Christ the King Catholic Church of Cambridge, or donor's choice. www.Washburn-McReavy.com New Brighton Chapel 651-636-9821
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019