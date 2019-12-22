Home

White Funeral Home
14560 Pennock Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
952-432-2001
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
White Funeral Home
14560 Pennock Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
White Funeral Home
14560 Pennock Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Delpha BAKEN Obituary
Age 89 Passed away on Tuesday morning, December 17th, 2019 in Stillwater, MN. Delpha was born in Farmington, MN to Melferd and Amy Halling. She attended St. Olaf College and the University of Minnesota where she earned a BS in Nursing. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, and enjoyed entertaining and doing arts and crafts with her grandchildren. Delpha was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Richard, and sister Doris (Robert) Griswold. Delpha was devoted to her children, their spouses, and grandchildren who survived her: Suzanne (Peter) Fischer, Mark (Cheryl) Baken, Deborah (Daniel) Baxter, and Craig (Kathy) Baken, 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held 1 PM Friday, December 27, 2019 at the White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Avenue, Apple Valley, MN 55124 (952-432-2001) with a gathering of family and friends 1 hour prior to service. Memorials will be donated to Lakeview Hospice of Stillwater. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019
