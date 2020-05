Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 97 Passed April 24, 2020 Born March 9, 1923 in Cold Spring, MN, to Henry and Frances Kummer. Survived by 6 children, 22 grand children, 29 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, John J. White, daughter, Gail C Borchert, and many relatives & friends. Celebration of Life will be held later this year.











