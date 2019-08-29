|
|
Beloved Husband, Father Grandfather and Great-Grandfather Age 84, died peacefully on August 27, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Wednesday, September 4 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Visitation 4-7 PM Tuesday 9/3 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St @ Cty Rd B and from 9:30-10:30 AM Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the St. Paul Heart & Vascular Clinic. Full notice Sunday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 29, 2019