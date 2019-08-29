Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1414 N. Dale St.
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1414 N. Dale St.
St. Paul, MN
Delwin Henry SCHMIDT

Delwin Henry SCHMIDT Obituary
Beloved Husband, Father Grandfather and Great-Grandfather Age 84, died peacefully on August 27, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Wednesday, September 4 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Visitation 4-7 PM Tuesday 9/3 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St @ Cty Rd B and from 9:30-10:30 AM Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the St. Paul Heart & Vascular Clinic. Full notice Sunday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 29, 2019
