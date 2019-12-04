|
Age 44, died unexpectedly Nov. 28, 2019 of Brookfield, WI, formerly of Stillwater Survived by her son, Antonio M.; longtime boyfriend, Bill Wright; her parents, Antonio R. and Sherri (Stucci); siblings, Jennie "JenJen" (Jeremy) Gulbrandson, and Angie; nephews, Benjamin, Maximus, and Luca; and many other relatives and close friends. Gathering of family and friends 2:00-8:00 PM Friday, December 6th, with a time for sharing memories at 6:00 PM, at O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family. Hudson, WI - (715) 386-3725
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 4, 2019