Denise was born August 4, 1948. She was the 6th of 13 children born to Elmer and Virginia LaChapelle. She passed away after a valiant battle with cancer on October 30th. Denise grew up in West St. Paul and graduated from Sibley High School, class of 1966. She lost her cherished husband of 53 years, Jerry, in September this year. She will be missed greatly by her three children, Jerry Jr., Lisa Steele (Bob Plaster), Justin (Jennifer) who gave her five wonderful grandchildren Justina (Tyler Harrison) & Jordan Steele, Ellie, Emma and Alexandra Elmquist. Denise is also survived by siblings Peter, Joe, Steve, Aimee Cross, Tony, Celeste Smith, Jolene Strom and Beverly Shafer. Denise loved shopping and decorating, redecorating, and then shopping to redecorate again! She also loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her shopping partner and bestie Sharon Reeves. Denise was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Jeanne, Renee, Roy, Guy and Edward. Celebration of Life Tuesday, November 5th, 3:00-7:00PM with a service at 4:30 at the North St. Paul American Legion #39, 2678 7th Ave. E., North St. Paul. Dinner following service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019